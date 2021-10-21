UP aims to reach vax coverage of 13 cr doses by end of week: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday felicitated health workers and said that the defeat of the coronavirus was certain now as India had achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in the country.

He visited a Covid vaccination centre set up at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Lucknow to meet health care workers and beneficiaries. The CM felicitated some of the beneficiaries who took the second dose of the vaccine and also health workers.

Yogi Adityanath said the UP government was aiming to cross the landmark of administering over 13 crore doses of Covid vaccine by the end of the week.

“Till date, Uttar Pradesh has administered 12.25 crore vaccine doses. Today, we will inoculate a lot of people and by this week, we will touch the landmark of 13 crore vaccination doses,” he said while addressing media.

“India has conducted the fastest and the safest vaccination programme in the world. The entire nation is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose guidance, we have been able to achieve this landmark,” he added.

The CM also expressed his sympathies for the families who lost their loved ones to Covid.