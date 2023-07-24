U.P. assembly speaker Satish Mahana meets CII youth wing team

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana has said in the past one year, the state legislative assembly has taken several initiatives that include a special session for women that provided an opportunity to the women members to make their point in the house. Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana. (HT file)

Mahana was interacting with a 44-member team of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s youth wing that was on a tour of the Vidhan Sabha building on Monday. Mahana said the people from different sections of the society, including doctors, engineers, traders and students, were visiting the Vidhan Sabha building that has witnessed several changes.

He said other state legislative assemblies were following the U.P. assembly and the youths were in a way brand ambassadors. CII (youth wing) chairperson Rolly Shah said her team had undertaken a visit to the house and made several enquiries during interaction with the speaker. She said the speaker has made the use of technology for better.