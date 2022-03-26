‘UP assembly speaker to be elected on March 29’
The election for the post of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly speaker will be held on March 29. Principal secretary, UP legislative assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dubey said, “The Governor has fixed March 29 for the election of the eighteenth Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. The election will be held in Vidhan Sabha hall at 3 pm.”
Any member of the newly constituted house may nominate another member for the election by submitting the prescribed nomination paper duly filled in to the principal secretary, UP legislative assembly, before 2pm on March 28. The nomination form can be obtained from the office of the principal secretary, legislative assembly, on any working day.
Drawing the attention of the members towards the provisions of the rule 8 (4) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct Business, 1958, Dubey said, “According to which a member shall not be deemed to have been duly nominated if either he or his proposer or seconder has not before the name are read out under sub rule (3) of the above rule 8, made the oath or affirmation as a member of the Legislative Assembly.”
