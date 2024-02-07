 UP ATS arrests 2 more FICN suppliers - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / UP ATS arrests 2 more FICN suppliers

UP ATS arrests 2 more FICN suppliers

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Earlier on January 27, two accused identified as Deepak Kumar and Chandan Sainik, both residents of Pratapgarh, were arrested in Varanasi. They are suspected to be associated with the same nexus of FICN suppliers. The officials said the total amount of FICN of the face value of ₹97.500 lakh was recovered from their possession.

Lucknow: The UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) claimed to have busted an international fake currency racket after the arrest of two more fake Indian currency notes (FICN) suppliers from Varanasi on Tuesday, said senior police officials here . They said fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of the face value of 45,000 (all in 500 denomination), were recovered from them.

The FICN were smuggled from Bangladesh via West Bengal and were meant for circulation in the open market in Uttar Pradesh. (Pic for representation)
The FICN were smuggled from Bangladesh via West Bengal and were meant for circulation in the open market in Uttar Pradesh. (Pic for representation)

To note, two people were arrested in Varanasi in the same connection earlier on January 27.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In a press note shared with the media, the ATS officials said the two accused were identified as Ankur Maurya and Vipin Gupta alias Awanish, both residents of Tanda, Ambedkarnagar. They said the FICN were smuggled from Bangladesh via West Bengal and were meant for circulation in the open market in Uttar Pradesh. The duo had past criminal records and had also been arrested earlier, they said. The two accused met an FICN supplier while they were lodged in Ambedkarnagar jail and joined the fake currency racketeers around a year ago.

The ATS officials said the two accused met an FICN supplier in West Bengal, who smuggled fake notes printed at an unknown location in Bangladesh. They said the duo was bringing the FICN to Ambedkarnagar and aimed to circulate the fake currency in the open market.

Earlier on January 27, two accused identified as Deepak Kumar and Chandan Sainik, both residents of Pratapgarh, were arrested in Varanasi. They are suspected to be associated with the same nexus of FICN suppliers. The officials said the total amount of FICN of the face value of 97.500 lakh was recovered from their possession.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On