UP ATS arrests 2 more FICN suppliers

Lucknow: The UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) claimed to have busted an international fake currency racket after the arrest of two more fake Indian currency notes (FICN) suppliers from Varanasi on Tuesday, said senior police officials here . They said fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of the face value of ₹45,000 (all in ₹500 denomination), were recovered from them. The FICN were smuggled from Bangladesh via West Bengal and were meant for circulation in the open market in Uttar Pradesh. (Pic for representation)

To note, two people were arrested in Varanasi in the same connection earlier on January 27.

In a press note shared with the media, the ATS officials said the two accused were identified as Ankur Maurya and Vipin Gupta alias Awanish, both residents of Tanda, Ambedkarnagar. They said the FICN were smuggled from Bangladesh via West Bengal and were meant for circulation in the open market in Uttar Pradesh. The duo had past criminal records and had also been arrested earlier, they said. The two accused met an FICN supplier while they were lodged in Ambedkarnagar jail and joined the fake currency racketeers around a year ago.

The ATS officials said the two accused met an FICN supplier in West Bengal, who smuggled fake notes printed at an unknown location in Bangladesh. They said the duo was bringing the FICN to Ambedkarnagar and aimed to circulate the fake currency in the open market.

Earlier on January 27, two accused identified as Deepak Kumar and Chandan Sainik, both residents of Pratapgarh, were arrested in Varanasi. They are suspected to be associated with the same nexus of FICN suppliers. The officials said the total amount of FICN of the face value of ₹97.500 lakh was recovered from their possession.