U.P.: Ayodhya set to get underground powerline by June next year
The project is being carried out in the temple town under Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya-Power 2047 programme
As part of its beautification plan for Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to replace the web of open electric wires with underground cables in the temple town by June 2023, said a state government spokesperson on Saturday. The total cost of the project being carried out under “Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya-Power 2047” programme is ₹179.60 crore.
Executive engineer, power department, Ayodhya, Pradeep Kumar Verma was quoted as saying in the statement that 50% of underground cabling work in Ayodhya has already been completed and the rest is likely to be completed by June next year under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) launched in June 2021.
Besides, the work of laying aerial bundled cable (ABC) will be completed by October this year, Verma added. “We hold review meetings on Wednesdays to see the progress of work. In future, underground cables will be laid along with the widening of ‘Rampath Dham’. Our aim is to complete this as soon as possible,” Verma said.
The Union power ministry, the National Thermal Power Corporation, Tanda, and the Ayodhya district administration are carrying out the exercise of laying underground cables. Apart from this, 3,81,536 LED lights have been distributed in Ayodhya so far under the Ujala scheme.
According to the official, electrification of 2,556 houses has also taken place under “Saubhagya Yojana Phase-I” at a cost of ₹61.80 crore. Moreover, 1,02,487 houses have been combined and illuminated which include houses of 37,239 below poverty line (BPL) families. A total of 470 houses have been electrified through solar power in the district.
The spokesperson said the Yogi government is working to restore the splendour of Ayodhya—the city of Lord Shri Ram. The construction of a grand Ram temple and the beautification of Ayodhya are going at a fast pace simultaneously.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
