Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: Ayodhya set to get underground powerline by June next year

U.P.: Ayodhya set to get underground powerline by June next year

lucknow news
Published on Aug 27, 2022 11:16 PM IST

The project is being carried out in the temple town under Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya-Power 2047 programme

The construction of a grand Ram temple and the beautification of Ayodhya are going at a fast pace simultaneously. (Sourced)
The construction of a grand Ram temple and the beautification of Ayodhya are going at a fast pace simultaneously. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

As part of its beautification plan for Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to replace the web of open electric wires with underground cables in the temple town by June 2023, said a state government spokesperson on Saturday. The total cost of the project being carried out under “Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya-Power 2047” programme is 179.60 crore.

Executive engineer, power department, Ayodhya, Pradeep Kumar Verma was quoted as saying in the statement that 50% of underground cabling work in Ayodhya has already been completed and the rest is likely to be completed by June next year under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) launched in June 2021.

Besides, the work of laying aerial bundled cable (ABC) will be completed by October this year, Verma added. “We hold review meetings on Wednesdays to see the progress of work. In future, underground cables will be laid along with the widening of ‘Rampath Dham’. Our aim is to complete this as soon as possible,” Verma said.

The Union power ministry, the National Thermal Power Corporation, Tanda, and the Ayodhya district administration are carrying out the exercise of laying underground cables. Apart from this, 3,81,536 LED lights have been distributed in Ayodhya so far under the Ujala scheme.

According to the official, electrification of 2,556 houses has also taken place under “Saubhagya Yojana Phase-I” at a cost of 61.80 crore. Moreover, 1,02,487 houses have been combined and illuminated which include houses of 37,239 below poverty line (BPL) families. A total of 470 houses have been electrified through solar power in the district.

The spokesperson said the Yogi government is working to restore the splendour of Ayodhya—the city of Lord Shri Ram. The construction of a grand Ram temple and the beautification of Ayodhya are going at a fast pace simultaneously.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: It would take just nine seconds to raze the towers.&nbsp;

    Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points

    Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.

  • After hearing both sides, the tribunal directed principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the CGHS to issue the medical card to Sharma and refund <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,000. (HT File)

    Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k

    The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.

  • Crickter Rahul Sharma at PCA Stadium in Mohali. People would compare him with India’s most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster

    When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.

  • Students seeking admissions under EWS have to provide an income certificate attested by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) concerned. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session

    The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.

  • Chandigarh has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS), formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. (HT File)

    Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations

    City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out