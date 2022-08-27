U.P.: Ayodhya set to get underground powerline by June next year

As part of its beautification plan for Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to replace the web of open electric wires with underground cables in the temple town by June 2023, said a state government spokesperson on Saturday. The total cost of the project being carried out under “Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya-Power 2047” programme is ₹179.60 crore.

Executive engineer, power department, Ayodhya, Pradeep Kumar Verma was quoted as saying in the statement that 50% of underground cabling work in Ayodhya has already been completed and the rest is likely to be completed by June next year under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) launched in June 2021.

Besides, the work of laying aerial bundled cable (ABC) will be completed by October this year, Verma added. “We hold review meetings on Wednesdays to see the progress of work. In future, underground cables will be laid along with the widening of ‘Rampath Dham’. Our aim is to complete this as soon as possible,” Verma said.

The Union power ministry, the National Thermal Power Corporation, Tanda, and the Ayodhya district administration are carrying out the exercise of laying underground cables. Apart from this, 3,81,536 LED lights have been distributed in Ayodhya so far under the Ujala scheme.

According to the official, electrification of 2,556 houses has also taken place under “Saubhagya Yojana Phase-I” at a cost of ₹61.80 crore. Moreover, 1,02,487 houses have been combined and illuminated which include houses of 37,239 below poverty line (BPL) families. A total of 470 houses have been electrified through solar power in the district.

The spokesperson said the Yogi government is working to restore the splendour of Ayodhya—the city of Lord Shri Ram. The construction of a grand Ram temple and the beautification of Ayodhya are going at a fast pace simultaneously.