UP becoming engine of nation’s development: Yogi

MEERUT Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that with its strength and potential, Uttar Pradesh was becoming the engine of the country's development .

The CM was addressing people after unveiling a 51-ft tall statue of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh at Dhakiya village in Bilari area of Moradabad. Paying tributes to the former PM on his birth anniversary , the chief minister said that Chaudhary Charan Singh had deep understanding of the Indian economy. He believed that if farmers remained poor, India would be poor. The path to India’s prosperity went through villages and fields, he said, adding everyone had respect for Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The chief minister said that in the past nine and a half years, there had been a massive change in the lives of farmers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana had opened the doors to prosperity of farmers. He said that in UP alone, additional facility of irrigation was provided to 22 lakh hectares of land in six years. The chief minister said that earlier MSP was merely announced, but the double engine BJP government actually implemented it. Farmers got respect through the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi and crores of rupees reached in their accounts.

He futher said that 120 sugar mills were running in UP and so far, sugarcane payment worth ₹2.25 lakh crore had been made to farmers. When t6he BJP came to power, sugarcane was cultivated in 18 lakh hectares of land in the state. Today, farmers were cultivating sugarcane on 29 lakh hectares of land. Solar panels were given to 52000 farmers in the state. “This year we are going to increase the subsidy of 30,000 farmers. A target of 42000 has been set from next year,” he said.

Yogi said that work on Ganga Expressway was going on at a fast pace to connect west UP with Lucknow, Varanasi and Prayagraj. The government was going to guarantee employment and jobs to the youth of UP by developing industrial clusters. He said, “We are going to start air service from Moradabad very soon”.

The CM said that Vidur Kuti was being renovated in Bijnor anbd Lord Ram was being seated in Ayodhya after 500 years.

Ministers Chaudhary Laxminarayan, Jitin Prasada, Gulab Devi, Dharampal Singh, Baldev Singh Aulakh and many public representatives were present in the programme.