U.P. ‘best state’ for inland fisheries, wins award

Uttar Pradesh has won an award for inland fisheries (plain areas) and would receive it at the two-day Global Fisheries Conference-2023 scheduled to take place in Delhi on November 21 and 22, cabinet minister for fisheries Sanjay Nishad said on Saturday.

As of now, 31 projects are being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana in U.P. Under it, ₹ 15,282.5 had been distributed to beneficiaries, he said. (File)

He said the award was possible due to the relentless efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government to promote fisheries and enhance the income of fishermen. November 21 is also celebrated as World Fisheries Day.

Addressing a presser at Lok Bhavan here on Saturday, Nishad said in line with the chief minister’s vision, initiatives supporting fish farming were implemented by him. These measures, he said, resulted in a significant increase in fish farming and production over the past six-and-half years.

“The visionary approach of the CM has led UP to secure the top position in inland fish farming across the country,” he added.

He said while last year’s fish production was 8.09 lakh metric tonnes, this year the department had already achieved a production value of 9.15 lakh metric tonnes.

“Similarly, the department has also recorded an increase in fish seed production. While last year’s production value stood at 27,128 lakh metric tonnes, this year it has reached 36,187 lakh metric tonnes,” he added.

As of now, 31 projects are being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana in U.P. Under it, ₹15,282.5 had been distributed to beneficiaries, he said.

The minister said the Fishermen Accident Insurance Scheme has benefited 1,16,159 fishermen in the state. Under it, an assistance of ₹5 lakh is granted to each family of fishermen who are killed in accidents, ₹2.5 lakh to those who become disabled, and ₹25,000 to the injured.

Earlier, ranching was limited to 12 districts, but it has since expanded to 68 districts, the minister added.

Fish mall in Chandauli

To establish the state as a fisheries hub, an ultra-modern fish mall was under construction in Chandauli with an investment of ₹62 crore, the minister said.

“The Yogi government has approved bank loans worth ₹10,772.77 lakh for 14,021 fishermen this year. Furthermore, the department has provided training in fish farming to over 1,500 fishermen,” he added.

