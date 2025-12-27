UP BJP draws red line on caste assertion within party

In the wake of growing caste-based assertions within its ranks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Uttar Pradesh has stepped in to reinforce internal discipline as the party gears up for the crucial 2027 battle. UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary has expressed strong disapproval of caste-based gatherings held by party legislators. (FILE PHOTO)

The immediate trigger is Tuesday’s closed-door meeting of the party’s over 50 Brahmin legislators in the name of a feast at an MLA’s Gomti Nagar residence here during the winter session of the state assembly. This evoked a sharp response from newly- appointed UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary.

Earlier, during the monsoon session in August, about 50 Thakur legislators of the BJP had a similar meeting.

“The leadership feels if such caste mobilisation within the party are left unchecked (they) could turn into organised pressure groups and distort the party’s political messaging that targets caste consolidation,” a senior BJP leader said.

In a press release circulated here by the party’s media cell on Thursday evening, Pankaj Chaudhary expressed strong displeasure over the meeting (he did not specify the meeting), warning that holding caste-based gatherings would not be tolerated in future.

Chaudhary emphasised that the BJP did not believe in “family or class-based politics” and warned that any activity that undermines the party’s inclusive ideology would amount to indiscipline under its constitution.

“If any BJP public representative repeats such activities in future, it will be treated as indiscipline in accordance with the party’s constitution,” he warned.

“The BJP representatives should avoid negative narratives and work within party discipline. The party has wide political consensus under strong leadership,” said Chaudhary.

He asserted that the caste-based politics of the Opposition in the state is coming to an end in the face of the developmental politics and nationalism widely exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The BJP representatives should avoid such negative narratives. The BJP, with its strong leadership, has broadened the scope of political consensus,” said Chaudhary.

“The unusually firm and detailed nature of the BJP president’s public statement underlines the leadership’s discomfort with caste-based political activity, particularly when it risks sending a wrong message to society at the cost of the party’s electoral interests,” another BJP leader pointed out.

Chaudhary’s stern message is broadly being seen in the light of the party’s long-standing effort in UP to project a broad-based, inclusive political identity that breaks caste loyalties. The party’s electoral success since 2014 has relied heavily on maintaining this carefully balanced social coalition to the extent that non-Yadav OBCs and non-Jatav SC, apart from upper castes, threw their weight around it.

The cracks in the party’s carefully crafted social coalition were first visible in 2024 Lok Sabha polls where the Samajwadi Party (SP), riding its PDA formula, won 37 seats against the BJP’s 33 in Uttar Pradesh.

According to BJP sources, these MLAs were planning to hold another meeting on January 5.

Whether they go ahead with their decision or step back, or other caste groups within the party convene similar meetings will indicate how seriously the warning has been taken.