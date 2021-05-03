UP BJP spokesperson dies of Covid-19, CM expresses grief

Manoj Mishra, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, died due to Covid-19 in the wee hours on Monday. He was admitted to a hospital in Kanpur after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra.

"Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath-ji has expressed deep grief on the demise of Dr Manoj Mishra, senior spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party," read a statement issued by the chief minister's office.

The chief minister has also expressed condolences to the bereaved families, it said.

Manoj Mishra, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, died due to Covid-19 in the wee hours on Monday. He was admitted to a hospital in Kanpur after he had tested positive for Covid-19. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra. "Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath-ji has expressed deep grief on the demise of Dr Manoj Mishra, senior spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party," read a statement issued by the chief minister's office. The chief minister has also expressed condolences to the bereaved families, it said.