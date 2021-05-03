Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP BJP spokesperson dies of Covid-19, CM expresses grief
lucknow news

UP BJP spokesperson dies of Covid-19, CM expresses grief

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the demise of UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 11:08 AM IST
UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra as admitted to a hospital in Kanpur after he had tested positive for Covid-19. (File Photo)

Manoj Mishra, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, died due to Covid-19 in the wee hours on Monday. He was admitted to a hospital in Kanpur after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra.

"Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath-ji has expressed deep grief on the demise of Dr Manoj Mishra, senior spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party," read a statement issued by the chief minister's office.

The chief minister has also expressed condolences to the bereaved families, it said.

Manoj Mishra, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, died due to Covid-19 in the wee hours on Monday. He was admitted to a hospital in Kanpur after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra.

"Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath-ji has expressed deep grief on the demise of Dr Manoj Mishra, senior spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party," read a statement issued by the chief minister's office.

The chief minister has also expressed condolences to the bereaved families, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 uttar pradesh bharatiya janata party yogi adityanath govt
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP