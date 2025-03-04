Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP Board 2025 exams: 1.64 lakh fail to turn up, five impostors among six held

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 04, 2025 05:18 AM IST

1,64,746 candidates skipped UP Board Class 12 exams; five impersonators caught. 22,36,840 out of 24,01,586 registered students appeared.

As many as 1,64,746 candidates skipped the UP Board’s Class 12 examination of mathematics and biology on Monday even as five impersonators in Kannauj and a copycat in Auraiya were caught during the day.

UP Board students coming out of an exam centre at Jwala Devi Inter College in Prayagraj on March 3. (HT photo)
UP Board students coming out of an exam centre at Jwala Devi Inter College in Prayagraj on March 3. (HT photo)

Director, UP Board, Dr Mahendra Dev inspected various examination centres of Prayagraj and Pratapgarh during the day. Detecting flaws in conduct of examinations at Surajdin Bhagwandin Yadav Inter College, Pachdevra Atrampur, Prayagraj, the UP Board director ordered debarring it from being made an exam centre from next year.

First information report has been lodged against 26 people while 10 candidates have been caught using unfair means so far in the state during the UP Board 2025 exams which started on February 24 and will conclude on March 12.

On Monday, exams for biology and mathematics were held for Class 12 students while Class 10 examinees took their Sanskrit paper. As per the reports made available by UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, in both the shifts, out of total 24,01,586 registered candidates, 22,36,840 appeared in the exam.

As per the UP Board secretary, no untoward incident was reported from any district during the examinations on Monday.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On