UP Board 2025 exams: 1.64 lakh fail to turn up, five impostors among six held

As many as 1,64,746 candidates skipped the UP Board’s Class 12 examination of mathematics and biology on Monday even as five impersonators in Kannauj and a copycat in Auraiya were caught during the day. UP Board students coming out of an exam centre at Jwala Devi Inter College in Prayagraj on March 3. (HT photo)

Director, UP Board, Dr Mahendra Dev inspected various examination centres of Prayagraj and Pratapgarh during the day. Detecting flaws in conduct of examinations at Surajdin Bhagwandin Yadav Inter College, Pachdevra Atrampur, Prayagraj, the UP Board director ordered debarring it from being made an exam centre from next year.

First information report has been lodged against 26 people while 10 candidates have been caught using unfair means so far in the state during the UP Board 2025 exams which started on February 24 and will conclude on March 12.

On Monday, exams for biology and mathematics were held for Class 12 students while Class 10 examinees took their Sanskrit paper. As per the reports made available by UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, in both the shifts, out of total 24,01,586 registered candidates, 22,36,840 appeared in the exam.

As per the UP Board secretary, no untoward incident was reported from any district during the examinations on Monday.