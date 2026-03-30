UP Board 2026 results likely by April 26 as 80% evaluation work done

With nearly 80% answer sheets already evaluated, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board is likely to announce the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam results by April 26, say officials aware of the matter. This year, 2,761,696 students registered for the Class 10 exams, while 2,576,082 registered for Class 12 exams.

Bhagwati Singh, UP Board secretary, said the evaluation of over 3 crore answer sheets is set to be completed by April 4. The evaluation work, which began on March 18, was earlier set to be competed by April 1.

He further said that once the evaluation ends, the Board will require around 20 days to process and finalise the results, a timeline made possible by the involvement of seven private firms entrusted with data feeding and related tasks across the state.

The sheer scale of preparing results for more than 53 lakh students is a tough task. After evaluation, every filled award blank is sent from the marking centres to the Board’s regional offices, which then forward them to private agencies for roll number–wise OMR scanning and data entry. Once the firms complete the digital feeding of marks, the data returns to the regional offices for accuracy verification.

Singh emphasised that the process is both intricate and highly sensitive. With seven firms handling different parts of the workload—none aware of the other’s assignments—the Board ensures both confidentiality and error minimisation. Even the slightest mistake, he noted, can compromise the authenticity of the results, given the enormity of the answer sheets.

The Board has allocated a budget exceeding ₹1 crore for result preparation. At a cost of ₹2.76 per student for data entry and processing, the total payment to private firms comes to roughly ₹1.5 crore.

This year, 2,761,696 students registered for the High School (Class 10) examinations, while 2,576,082 registered for the Intermediate (Class 12) examinations. Approximately 2.87 lakh students were marked absent.