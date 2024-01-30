UP Board exams-2024: Online monitoring of exam centres from Lucknow control room

Preparations for high school and intermediate examinations of UP Board are going on in full swing. As part of it, computers are being procured from different divisions for the state-level control room to be established in the Directorate of Education, Lucknow, to keep a watch on centres during exams starting February 22. Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (Ht file)

A total of 8,265 examination centres set up in 75 districts will be monitored through 56 computers set up in the control room in the state capital, said state secondary education department officials.

Director, secondary education, Mahendra Dev sent a missive to all divisional joint education directors on January 24, directing them to provide computer systems and UPS between February 5 and 7 for online monitoring of board exams, they added.

The missive, a copy of which is with HT, makes plain if there is information about examination centres of two districts in one computer, the requisite information has to be fed and then only sent at the divisional level. The joint directors have been asked to ensure that the computers, CCTV cameras and voice recorders installed in every room of every examination centre, strong room and all other sensitive examination centres are functional.

Computers will be made available from Azamgarh, Mirzapur, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Aligarh divisions on February 5, from Meerut, Moradabad, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur and Bareilly divisions on February 6 while computers will be made available from Lucknow, Basti, Devipatan, Ayodhya, Saharanpur and Kanpur divisions on February 7.

UP Board will conduct its Class 10 and 12 examinations-2024 at 8,264 centres spread across the 75 districts of the state between February 22 and March 9. UP Board released the examination schedule on December 7, 2023 making plain that the exams would last a total of 17 days (12 working days). The examinations would be held in two shifts: 8.30am to 11.45am and from 2pm to 5.15pm.

Around 55,08,206 students are registered to appear for the U.P. Board high school and intermediate exams-2024. They include 29,47,324 high school students (15,71,686 boys and 13,75,638 girls) and another 25,60,882 intermediate students (14,12,806 boys and 11,48,076 girls).