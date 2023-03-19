The process for the evaluation of answer sheets of class 10 and class 12 examinations conducted by the UP Board weeks ago began on Saturday amid tight security at 258 centres across 75 districts of the state. UP Board exams: Evaluation of answer sheets begins amid tight security

On the first day, the evaluation by deputy chief examiners completed sans any error. The board has appointed 1,43,933 examiners for the assessment of 3.19 crore answer sheets.

“Ninety per cent of examiners reported on duty at their allotted evaluation centre, and a total of 6,67,068 answer sheets were evaluated on Saturday,” said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

In Prayagraj alone, 5,452 examiners have been deployed at 10 evaluation centres; of them, however, 2,295 (42.09%) examiners were absent on day 1. As a result, only 39,412 answer sheets could be checked on Saturday, a senior board official said.

This year, 58,85,745 candidates -- 31,16,487 of class 10 and 27,69,258 of class 12-- had registered for the high school and intermediate exams. However, 4,31,571 students -- 2,08,953 class 10 and 2,22,618 class 12 students-- didn’t appear for the exams. For the first time, the responsibility of evaluation centres has been entrusted to static magistrates who have been deputed for the task.

At each evaluation centre, the static magistrate concerned will distribute 10 bundles of answer sheets at a time to the deputy head examiner. In case of any discrepancy in the evaluation, the static magistrate concerned will be held accountable, said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

Police personnel in plainclothes have been deputed at the centres. Four armed staff will also remain deployed at each centre.

The entire evaluation work is being undertaken under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. Monitoring of evaluation centres is being done from the control room established at district and state level both.

Board officials said the examiners are not allowed to take their mobile phones with them to the evaluation rooms.

Principals of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) have been made responsible for the supervision of the evaluation centres under them. The

PHOTO: Evaluation process being monitored from the control room in Prayagraj on Saturday (HT)

PHOTO: