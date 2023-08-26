UP Board Class 9 to 12 admission till Sept 10 now

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board has extended the last date for admission to classes 9 to 12 in schools affiliated to it till September 10, say board officials aware of the development. Confirming the development, UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said educational details of students in Class 10 and 12 can now be uploaded by September 10 with a late fee of ₹ 100. (For Representation)

Earlier, the last date for admission of high school and intermediate students without late fee was August 10 and the last date for uploading educational details on the board’s website by the institutions was August 16. The last date for registration with a late fee of ₹100 was August 20, they said.

Similarly, the details of Class 9 and Class 11 students and advance registration fee deposited in the treasury were to be uploaded by August 25, they added.

Confirming the development, UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said educational details of students in Class 10 and 12 can now be uploaded by September 10 with a late fee of ₹100. “Advance registration in Class 9 and 11 can also be done till September 10 although no late fee has been imposed,” he added.

The principals of the schools, after receiving the checklist of details of the students of Classes 9 to 12, will thoroughly check their names, parents’ names, date of birth, subjects and photos etc between September 11 and 13 as per the schedule finalised by the board.

After checking the details of the students uploaded online, if any modification is desired, the principals will update them on the website from September 14 to 20.

The board has made clear that details of no new students will be uploaded or accepted during this time. Only amendments will be accepted. After that, the principals will submit a copy of the roll and treasury receipt with photographs of the registered students to the office of the district inspector of schools concerned by September 30 from where it will be sent to the regional offices concerned of the UP Board.