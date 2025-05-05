UP Board to launch real-time attendance tracking for students

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) will begin real-time online attendance tracking for over one crore students and nearly five lakh teachers across 27,000 schools starting July 1, 2025. As part of this initiative, the Board aims to send SMS alerts to parents whenever their child is marked absent, a measure designed to curb absenteeism and foster greater parental involvement in their child’s education. The Board plans to upgrade the system by integrating an SMS alert feature. (Sourced)

According to board secretary Bhagwati Singh, the system will be operated through a customised software developed over the past year by a private technology firm. The software will be accessible through the UP Board’s official website and will enable schools to upload daily attendance of both students and teachers.

The task of uploading attendance will be overseen by school principals. Class teachers will continue marking attendance manually, after which the register will be sent to the principal’s office. A computer operator will then enter the information into the Board’s online system using a school-specific login ID.

“This initiative will allow the Board to access school-wise and district-level attendance data in real-time, enabling better monitoring and transparency,” Singh said.

The Board plans to upgrade the system by integrating an SMS alert feature. Parents will be notified immediately if their child is absent, which officials believe could help reduce absenteeism and improve student retention.

“The software will also support uploading student registration records, school affiliation status, and teacher attendance. It will give us the ability to monitor dropout rates and calculate the teacher-student ratio efficiently,” Singh explained.

“The Board has already implemented biometric attendance for teachers in nearly 2,500 government secondary schools. With the new system, student attendance in these schools will also be recorded digitally on a daily basis,” he added.

This initiative covers nearly 4,500 government-aided secondary schools, whose teachers are paid by the government, and more than 20,000 unaided schools affiliated with the Board.

Currently, the Tamil Nadu State Board is among the few in the country using a similar system for tracking both student and teacher attendance online.

Starting July 1, schools across the state will be required to upload attendance data by 11 am every working day, making it instantly accessible through the Board’s online portal.