 U.P. Budget 2024-25: Ganga Expressway gets ₹2057 crore; ₹500 crore for link expressways - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P. Budget 2024-25: Ganga Expressway gets 2057 crore; 500 crore for link expressways

U.P. Budget 2024-25: Ganga Expressway gets 2057 crore; 500 crore for link expressways

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 05, 2024 07:31 PM IST

The Ganga expressway will connect Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

With the aim of providing world-class infrastructure to investors, the Yogi Adityanath government has doubled the budgetary allocation for the Ganga Expressway, allocating 2057.76 crore to the 594-km-long expressway.

A provision of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400 crore has also been made for the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission, a 33 percent increase as compared to the current year. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
A provision of 400 crore has also been made for the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission, a 33 percent increase as compared to the current year. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The Ganga expressway will connect Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to set up industrial clusters along all expressways and to link Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal Expressways, the government has allocated 500 crore.

A provision of 400 crore has also been made for the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission, a 33 percent increase as compared to the current year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On