U.P. Budget 2024-25: Ganga Expressway gets ₹2057 crore; ₹500 crore for link expressways
Feb 05, 2024 07:31 PM IST
The Ganga expressway will connect Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.
With the aim of providing world-class infrastructure to investors, the Yogi Adityanath government has doubled the budgetary allocation for the Ganga Expressway, allocating ₹2057.76 crore to the 594-km-long expressway.
The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to set up industrial clusters along all expressways and to link Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal Expressways, the government has allocated ₹500 crore.
A provision of ₹400 crore has also been made for the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission, a 33 percent increase as compared to the current year.
