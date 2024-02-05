U.P. Budget 2024-25: Ganga Expressway gets 2057 crore; 500 crore for link expressways

With the aim of providing world-class infrastructure to investors, the Yogi Adityanath government has doubled the budgetary allocation for the Ganga Expressway, allocating ₹2057.76 crore to the 594-km-long expressway. A provision of ₹ 400 crore has also been made for the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission, a 33 percent increase as compared to the current year. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The Ganga expressway will connect Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to set up industrial clusters along all expressways and to link Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal Expressways, the government has allocated ₹500 crore.

