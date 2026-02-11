UP Budget 2026-27: Mega push for infra, industrial development and MSMEs

In a bid to give a push to infrastructure and industrial development in UP to present the state as investor friendly, the Yogi government on Wednesday made an allocation of ₹27,103 crore in its budget for 2026-27 fiscal. UP finance minister Suresh Khanna presenting the budget 2026 27 at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow on Feb 11. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

For the ‘Mukhyamantri Industrial Area Expansion and New Industrial Area Promotion Scheme’, an allocation of ₹5,000 crore has been made in the budget. a provision of ₹2,374 crore is proposed under the newly launched Swami Vivekanand Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana for distribution of tablets and smartphones.

While presenting the budget, finance minister Suresh Khanna said in the defence industrial corridor project, the state government has signed MoUs for establishing 200 defence industries. These industries are likely to bring an investment of ₹35,280 crore and provide direct employment to approximately 53,263 people.

Besides, an allocation of ₹2000 crore has been proposed under the Atal Infrastructure Mission for infrastructure development. In the budget, a provision of ₹100 crore has been proposed for the implementation of the Incentive Policy-2023 announced for foreign direct investment and investments from “Fortune-500” companies.

19 pc rise in MSME budget allocation

With a focus on promoting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), the state government made a massive allocation of ₹3,822 crore this year in FY 26-27 which is 19 percent more than what was allocated in FY 25-26.

To promote the MSME sector, the state government has proposed a new scheme ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone’ for which a provision of ₹575 crore has been made in the budget.

A provision of ₹1,000 crore is proposed in the budget for the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan’. Under this scheme, the target is to establish 1 lakh micro enterprises every year. Along with this, a provision of ₹225 crore has been proposed for the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana’ and ₹75 crore for the newly launched ‘One District One Cuisine’.