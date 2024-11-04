U.P. cabinet decision: New higher service rules allowing transfers after 3 years okayed

In a significant move aimed at facilitating teachers in aided degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh, the state cabinet on Monday approved the New Higher Service Rules 2024 that allow teachers to request for transfers after just three years of service, reducing the previous minimum requirement of five years. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath chairing the cabinet meeting at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on November 4. (HT photo)

“This decision is expected to provide a major relief, particularly to women teachers who are posted in distant districts, allowing them the opportunity to reunite with their families sooner and enhancing their dedication and commitment to teaching,” said UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay.

Under the new Higher Service Rules 2024, teachers in aided degree colleges across the state, appointed on a regular basis and permanently posted, can now request for a transfer after just three years of service. The updated rules also stipulate that teachers are entitled to only one transfer during their entire career.

The minister said, “This decision intends to bring a positive change within the teaching community, particularly benefiting women and others who face challenges working far from their families. This policy move is widely regarded as a step towards fostering balance and stability within the education system.”

The Yogi government recently enacted the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Act-2023, which came into force on August 23, 2023. With this new legislation, the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission Act-1980 was repealed, effectively nullifying the transfer rules established under the 1980 Act.

Similarly, the rules set in 2005 have also been repealed, creating the need for a new regulatory framework. A revamped system for selection within the education service has now been introduced under Section-31 (1) of the 2023 Act, aiming to streamline the transfer process for teachers.

Under the new system, teachers seeking a transfer must obtain approval from both their college management and the university.

“Once approved, the application is to be submitted to the director of higher education for final processing. This change is expected to simplify and expedite the transfer process within the teaching community,” the minister said.

Under the new rules, teachers seeking either a single or mutual transfer between colleges will follow a structured application process. They will submit their application via the management of their respective college, which then requires approval from the affiliated university.

Only with the management’s consent can the application be forwarded to the director of higher education. This system aims to ensure transparency, streamline the transfer process, and minimise unnecessary delays.

Experts believe the policy will enhance professional satisfaction among teachers. Additionally, the new rule supports women empowerment in education by offering greater flexibility for female teachers who are stationed away from their families.

The UP government has recently introduced multiple reforms aimed at enhancing the education sector with a focus on improving teacher satisfaction and stability.

Experts believe this initiative will also strengthen student-teacher relationships, contributing positively to the overall educational experience in the state.

“This change will not only elevate teachers’ satisfaction levels but also benefit students as teachers will be able to perform their duties with greater ease and contentment,” higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said.

The minister emphasised that the Yogi government’s revision of transfer policies for teachers in aided degree colleges will positively impact Uttar Pradesh’s education sector.

“Working near their families will boost teachers’ satisfaction and enthusiasm, leading to improved quality in educational institutions across the state. This initiative provides a meaningful uplift for the teachers’ community while promoting higher standards in education,” Upadhyay added.