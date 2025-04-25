UP cabinet decision: SRTC can give jobs to dependents of deceased staff

LUCKNOW The UP cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to allow UPSRTC to give jobs to the dependents of its deceased staff. A 13-point agenda was circulated among all cabinet ministers for approval on Thursday following directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the same had been approved, said those aware of the development. The cabinet approved a proposal for exemption of stamp duty and registration fee, etc, on transfer of land of Maharishi Valmiki Airport, Ayodhya, to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development on lease. (File Photo)

The state government had on July 11, 2003, imposed a ban on appointment of dependents of deceased staff by any of its PSUs. The cabinet now approved the proposal to relax the ban in respect to the appointments in the UPSRTC. It also gave a nod to a proposal to pay gratuity to the dependents of teachers at aided colleges in case of death during service period.

Int’l cricket stadium in Gorakhpur

The cabinet gave nod to a proposal to shift the headquarters of the religious affairs department’s directorate to Lucknow. It also approved an estimated cost of ₹291.35 crore for construction of an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur.