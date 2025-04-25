Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP cabinet decision: SRTC can give jobs to dependents of deceased staff

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 25, 2025 06:00 AM IST

The state government had on July 11, 2003, imposed a ban on appointment of dependents of deceased staff by any of its PSUs

LUCKNOW The UP cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to allow UPSRTC to give jobs to the dependents of its deceased staff. A 13-point agenda was circulated among all cabinet ministers for approval on Thursday following directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the same had been approved, said those aware of the development.

The cabinet approved a proposal for exemption of stamp duty and registration fee, etc, on transfer of land of Maharishi Valmiki Airport, Ayodhya, to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development on lease. (File Photo)
The cabinet approved a proposal for exemption of stamp duty and registration fee, etc, on transfer of land of Maharishi Valmiki Airport, Ayodhya, to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development on lease. (File Photo)

The state government had on July 11, 2003, imposed a ban on appointment of dependents of deceased staff by any of its PSUs. The cabinet now approved the proposal to relax the ban in respect to the appointments in the UPSRTC. It also gave a nod to a proposal to pay gratuity to the dependents of teachers at aided colleges in case of death during service period.

The cabinet approved a proposal for exemption of stamp duty and registration fee, etc, on transfer of land of Maharishi Valmiki Airport, Ayodhya, to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development on lease.

Int’l cricket stadium in Gorakhpur

The cabinet gave nod to a proposal to shift the headquarters of the religious affairs department’s directorate to Lucknow. It also approved an estimated cost of 291.35 crore for construction of an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur.

News / Cities / Lucknow / UP cabinet decision: SRTC can give jobs to dependents of deceased staff
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On