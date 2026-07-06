UP Cabinet decisions: Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur to be known as Parshurampuri

: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to a proposal to rename Jalalabad town under the Jalalabad Municipal Council in Shahjahanpur district as Parshurampuri, said finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna. The decision will come into effect after the issuance of the notification in this regard. The town is renowned as the birthplace of Lord Parshuram. UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna talking to the media after cabinet meeting in Lucknow on July 6. (Sourced)

Following this decision, the concerned department will complete the necessary administrative and legal formalities relating to the renaming. Thereafter, the name of the town will be changed in all government records, departmental documents and other official records.

As part of the change, the existing Jalalabad Nagar Palika Parishad will now be officially known as Parshurampuri Nagar Palika Parishad. The local municipal council formally endorsed the renaming through resolutions passed in 2018 and again in 2023.

Following these resolutions, the Shahjahanpur district administration submitted the proposal to the state government, which later forwarded it to the Centre. In August 2025, the Centre approved the recommendation forwarded by the Uttar Pradesh government to the Union home ministry.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said the UP Cabinet’s decision has been widely welcomed. He added that public representatives and local residents had been demanding the name change for a long time.

AK Sharma, UP urban development and energy minister, described the move as a historic step towards honouring the state’s rich cultural, religious, and historical heritage. He said the renaming would provide renewed recognition to the historical and religious significance associated with Lord Parashuram.

Jitin Prasada, Union minister, who actively supported the proposal, said the move respected the faith and sentiments of the local population.

More job opportunities for int’l medal-winning sportspersons

The Cabinet also decided that the identified posts of various departments will be included in the Uttar Pradesh International Medal Winners Direct Recruitment Rules, 2022, thereby creating greater employment opportunities for international medal-winning sportspersons.

Girish Chandra Yadav, minister of state (independent charge), sports and youth welfare, said, “Owing to the state government’s continuous encouragement of sports activities, development of sports infrastructure and the growing interest of youth in sports, the participation of Uttar Pradesh’s athletes in international competitions and their medal tally have been steadily increasing.”

Transfer of land for horticulture college okayed

The Cabinet gave its nod to the proposal to transfer 22 hectares of land—out of the total 44.888 hectares identified and made available by the Rae Bareli DM—to the department of agricultural education and research free of cost for the establishment of the horticulture college. The college will be established under Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture & Technology, Kanpur.