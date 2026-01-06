UP Cabinet nod to cancellation of JS University affiliation over fake degrees

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the cancellation of the affiliation of JS University, Shikohabad, in Firozabad district under Section 55 of the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019, after the institution was found guilty of issuing backdated marksheets and degrees for the BPEd course. UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyaya (File)

Addressing media persons, UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyaya said the matter came to light during an investigation by the Rajasthan police into the marksheets and degrees of candidates selected in the Rajasthan State Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Examination, 2022. The probe led to the arrest of the JS University’s chancellor and registrar.

“By admitting candidates selected in the Rajasthan Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Examination, 2022 to the BPEd course with backdates and distributing fake mark sheets and degrees, the chancellor and registrar misused the power to grant degrees under Section 11(d) of the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019,” the minister said.

He added that distributing backdated marksheets/degrees, in collusion with other accused persons, amounts to organised crime committed by the university,” Upadhyaya said.

The minister further pointed out that the university owns only 35.637 acres of land against the mandatory requirement of 40 acres, violating Section 3(b) of the Act. The university also failed to regularly submit complete details of student admissions, examination results, awarded degrees and students who did not appear for examinations to the Uttar Pradesh State Higher Education Council. Its failure to obtain the council’s approval was a violation of Section 51(2) of the Act, he said.

Upadhyaya said Section 55 of the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019 empowers the state government to take action against private universities, including liquidation, in cases of violation or misuse of provisions of the Act, failure to fulfil commitments made in compliance reports, or misuse of university funds or property.

IIMT Univ off-campus centre approved:

Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyaya also informed media persons that the Cabinet approved the establishment of an off-campus centre of IIMT University, Meerut, a private-sector university, in Greater Noida.

He said that under Section 58 of the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019, the governor had promulgated the UP Private Universities (Establishment) Rules, 2021 to regulate the establishment of private universities and off-campus centres in the state.

The sponsoring body, the Association of Management Studies, Meerut, has identified 4.796 acres of land under the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority for the proposed off-campus centre. Following due consideration, a letter of intent was issued to the sponsoring body on February 25, 2025.