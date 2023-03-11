U.P. cabinet turns down proposal for NCERT books in govt schools

LUCKNOW The students of Classes 1 and 2 in UP government primary schools will continue to use textbooks to be published by the state government. The U.P. cabinet on Friday turned down the basic education department’s proposal to introduce NCERT textbooks in a phased manner from the new academic session beginning April. The basic education department had sent a proposal to the cabinet for approval to implement NCERT books from Classes 1 to 3 in government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh from the 2023-24 academic session. (Pic for representation)

The cabinet felt that NCERT text books contained national level facts and it was necessary that students have basic knowledge of their local surroundings. The cabinet felt that this was also a state-related subject, so the textbooks would be published by the state government only.

Director general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand said that the proposal to start NCERT books was put on hold for this academic session only as there was very little time to publish NCERT books on time because the new session started from April. “It will now be introduced from academic session 2024-25,” he said. Anand said since the state government had already adopted National Curriculum Framework (NCF) proposed in the New Education Policy 2020, hence it may be introduced from next year (April 2024).

Earlier, the basic education department had sent a proposal to the cabinet for approval to implement NCERT books from Classes 1 to 3 in government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh from the 2023-24 academic session. The books of NCERT have already been introduced in Classes 9 to 12 in U.P. Board schools.

The department had proposed to introduce NCERT books in a phased manner, beginning with Classes 1 and 2, then in Classes 3 to 5 from 2024-25 and in the following session, among students of Classes 6 to 8. But all these plans have been shelved by the cabinet.

The decision to implement NCERT syllabus in council schools was taken in 2018 and there was a plan to implement it in a phased manner from classes I to 8 from 2021-22. But it got delayed due to the outbreak of Covid -19.