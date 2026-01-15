UP CEO for special camps in colleges to enrol first-time voters

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has emphasised the inclusion of young voters aged 18-19 in the electoral rolls of Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of assembly constituencies, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa directed officials to encourage students to register online through the ECINET app and the voters.eci.gov.in portal. (File)

In line with the Commission’s objective of “No voter to be left behind”, UP chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa has asked district election officials to intensify outreach through educational institutions to ensure the registration of all eligible first-time voters.

Rinwa has directed all district election officers to ensure that district-level SVEEP nodal officers and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) in each assembly constituency engage with Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) in colleges, universities and technical institutions to raise awareness about the voter registration process.

He also asked officials to organise special camps in educational institutions to facilitate the filling of Form 6, including the declaration form, by eligible students. The cooperation of NSS, NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides, as well as campus ambassadors, volunteers and coordinators, should be sought to ensure the identification and 100% registration of all young people who have attained the age of 18, he said.

Rinwa further directed officials to encourage students to register online through the ECINET app and the voters.eci.gov.in portal, and to show video demonstrations explaining the online application process to make registration easier.

To avoid errors, Form 6 should be filled in either Hindi or English in the presence of the applicant, and acknowledgements must be obtained from booth-level officers (BLOs), he said.

On National Voters’ Day, high-performing campus ambassadors and volunteers will be rewarded, while newly registered voters will be felicitated with their Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs). Rinwa said these activities should be widely publicised across print, electronic and social media.

He also appealed to voters to provide their mobile numbers while filling out Form 6 to enable application tracking and downloading of e-EPICs. Applicants should attach a clear photograph for proper identification during polling, he added.

Rinwa said applicants should mention the voter ID number of a family member so that their name can be registered at the same polling station. Voters seeking to update mobile numbers or correct entries can do so by filling out Form 8 online through the ECINET app or the voters.eci.gov.in portal.