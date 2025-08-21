UP: Change in travel plan lands 2 drug peddlers in police net with ganja worth 33 lakh

As luck would have it, two drug smugglers’ change of mind to travel by a bus instead of a train to avoid rush landed them in police net here on Thursday. The arrested accused are Pradeep Modak of West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, and Anil Kumar of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh. (For Representation)

District police arrested the duo identified as Pradeep Modak, 34 of West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, and Anil Kumar, 35, of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh and seized around 67 kg of ganja (marijuana) with an estimated market value of around ₹33 lakh from them.

“The two accused, who usually travelled by train, opted for a bus this time. They were waiting for the bus near a private school close to Kanausi flyover slope when a police team intercepted and arrested them,” said Lucknow’s Manak Nagar station in-charge Ajit Kumar.

“During routine checking for suspicious persons, the two were stopped on suspicion. On being questioned, they admitted to carrying ganja,” Kumar added. “Police recovered 66.938 kg of ganja from four trolley bags and two smaller bags, along with two Aadhaar cards, two mobile phones and ₹3,100 in cash,” said a Lucknow police press note.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to being part of an interstate smuggling network. “They said they procure ganja from the new Cooch Behar railway station in West Bengal. A man named Ram Darsh of Bihar arranges the supply and travels for them. They were supposed to deliver the consignment to one Wasim at Old Delhi railway station,” a cop said.

An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused and further probe into the matter is in progress.