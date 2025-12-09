UP chief electoral officer urges political parties to cooperate in verification of shifted, absentee voters

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa has urged political parties to cooperate in verification of deceased, shifted and absentee voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa at a meeting with representatives of political parties on Monday. (SOURCED)

Chairing a meeting with representatives of political parties on Monday, he said Uttar Pradesh has completed digitising 97.3% of the submitted enumeration forms.

He also said approximately 17.7% of the total enumeration forms remain uncollectible (those who have not submitted forms, absent, deceased or shifted voters). Mapping of 30% voters with the 2003 electoral rolls is yet to be completed, he added.

At the meeting, the parties sought extension of the enumeration phase, which is set to end on December 11. Rinwa appealed that the booth level agents (BLAs) appointed by parties cooperate in the verification of uncollectible forms of voters.

The BLOs will provide the list of uncollectible forms of voters to BLAs, he said, adding that this list will be also available on each district election officer’s website, as well as on a constituency-wise and booth-wise basis. BLOs have been instructed to hold meetings with BLAs by December 12 for verification works, he said.

The CEO said migrant voters, who are Indian citizens and have travelled abroad for employment, education, business, or other purposes and have been living there for a long time and have not become citizens of any other country, can become voters by filling Form 6A instead of the enumeration form. They can also fill Form 6A online by visiting the ECI website voters.eci.gov.in.

He appealed to people not to fill or submit enumeration forms on behalf of citizens who have migrated. If anyone has filled and such forms of migrants, they should immediately inform their BLO, he said. Otherwise, if a complaint is received later, and the person is found guilty in an investigation, action will be taken, he said.

Currently, there are 1,533 migrant voters in the state and the ECI has received Form 6A from 115 individuals, according to the data available. They will have to submit their passport address details to become voters, he said.