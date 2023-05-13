UP civic polls results LIVE: Amid BJP sweep, deputy CM Maurya jabs opposition
The saffron party is inching towards a win in 16 out of 17 municipal corporations for which the polls were held.
On Saturday, mayors for as many as 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh will be decided, even as the counting of votes for the 2023 UP civic body polls began at 8am and is currently underway. The ruling BJP looks set to sweep the election, with its candidates leading in as many as 16 municipal corporations. Only in Agra, a non-BJP candidate, from the BSP, is leading for the position of mayor.
The SP and the Congress, on the other hand, look set to draw a blank for a second straight election.
In the 2017 mayoral polls, on the other hand, when 16 positions were at stake, the BJP won 14 and the BSP, two. This time, Shahajahanpur is the additional municipal corporation, and will get its first mayor.
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:06 PM
BJP claims win in mayoral polls
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya congratulates BJP candidates over their performance in the mayoral polls.
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:38 PM
Shahjahanpur to get its first mayor
Shahjahanpur, the additional municipal corporation, will get its first mayor. Archana Verma, who switched to the party from the SP, set to win the position.
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:19 PM
BJP's Biharilial Arya elected Jhansi mayor
Arya (83,548 votes) defeats Congress' Arvind Kumar Bablu (39,903) after 25 rounds of counting.
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:55 AM
Ruling party candidates extend lead
As counting continues, 16 candidates of the ruling dispensation have extended their lead over their respective nearest rivals. Party continues to lead in 16 out of 17 municipal corporations.
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:26 AM
BJP-SP workers clash in Basti
A clash breaks out between BJP and SP workers outside the Kaptanganj polling booth. Mild force used by police to bring the situation under control.
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:09 AM
BJP trailing only in Agra
BJP is trailing only in Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC), where BSP's Lata Valmiki is ahead.
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:38 AM
BJP ahead in all 17 municipal corporations
According to Live Hindustan, BJP candidates are once again leading for all 17 mayor positions.
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:18 AM
BSP candidate ahead of BJP in Saharanpur
BSP's Khatija Masood (22, 054 votes) leads BJP's Ajay Kumar (18,850) after 2 rounds of counting. After first round, Kumar was ahead of Masood.
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:05 AM
Who is leading/trailing in Uttar Pradesh?
After the initial trends, here is the list of winning and trailing candidates.
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:40 AM
Counting underway in Uttar Pradesh
Counting going on at a counting station in chief minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur.
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:16 AM
Akhilesh Yadav's appeal to Election Commission
“We hope that the Election Commission will keep revealing the figures after each round so that the public retains its confidence (in the poll body,” tweets SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav.
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:51 AM
13 BJP mayor candidates ahead
As per HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, 13 BJP candidates in the lead. SP-BSP candidates leading in one municipal corporation each.
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:37 AM
How other parties fared?
The BSP won the remaining two posts: Aligarh and Meerut. The SP and the Congress, on the other hand, were blank.
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:23 AM
How BJP fared in 2017 municipal corporation election?
Of the 16 mayor posts at stake, the party won 14: Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Mathura, Ayodhya, Faizabad, Agra, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Bareilly and Prayagraj.
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:02 AM
Counting of votes begins
Counting of votes begins at counting stations across the country's most populous state.
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:52 AM
Tight security arrangements in Moradabad
We will have counting of votes at 4 centres here. As many as 1,249 constables, 200 sub-inspectors, 32 inspectors and 2 teams of PAC have been deployed. Only those with valid passes will be allowed near the counting centre: Hemraj Meena, SSP.
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:33 AM
‘Weapons not to be brought to counting centres’
Eaborate security arrangements have been made at all the counting centres. Phone or any type of weapon is not allowed to be taken to the counting centre by the counting agent and the candidate: Martand P Singh, SP City, Mathura
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:15 AM
Which corporations are likely to witness close contests?
Tight contests have been projected for Firozabad, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, and Moradabad.
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:59 AM
What about SP and BSP?
The News18 exit poll has given Meerut to SP and Saharanpur to BSP.
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:52 AM
BJP wins projected in…
The saffron party is projected to get its mayors in Bareilly, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Varanasi, and Shahjahanpur.
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:35 AM
What have exit polls projected?
A News18 exit poll has projected 10 wins for the BJP, and one each for the BSP and SP. For the remaining five posts, there is a tough fight, it said.
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:27 AM
Counting of votes to begin at 8am
The counting of votes for 17 mayor posts will begin at am. These are among 14,684 local body posts, the polling for which took place on May 4 and 11.