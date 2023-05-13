UP civic polls results LIVE: Amid BJP sweep, deputy CM Maurya jabs opposition

On Saturday, mayors for as many as 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh will be decided, even as the counting of votes for the 2023 UP civic body polls began at 8am and is currently underway. The ruling BJP looks set to sweep the election, with its candidates leading in as many as 16 municipal corporations. Only in Agra, a non-BJP candidate, from the BSP, is leading for the position of mayor.

The SP and the Congress, on the other hand, look set to draw a blank for a second straight election.

In the 2017 mayoral polls, on the other hand, when 16 positions were at stake, the BJP won 14 and the BSP, two. This time, Shahajahanpur is the additional municipal corporation, and will get its first mayor.