News / Cities / Lucknow News / UP CM attends special screening of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’

UP CM attends special screening of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 31, 2023 08:18 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut essays the role of air force officer Tejas Gill who goes to Pakistan on a mission to rescue an Indian agent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, actress Kangana Ranaut and cabinet ministers, attended a special screening of the movie ‘Tejas’ at the Lok Bhavan auditorium on Tuesday.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut being felicitated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the special screening of her film ‘Tejas’, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
The film features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as an Indian Air Force pilot.

‘Tejas’, which released on October 27, is the story about the indomitable courage of the IAF. Kangana Ranaut essays the role of air force officer Tejas Gill who goes to Pakistan on a mission to rescue an Indian agent.

Taking to Instagram, Ranaut shared a series of pictures from the film’s screening which she captioned: “Today, hosted a screening of #tejas a film based on a soldier/martyr’s life for honourable Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji. As you can see in the first picture Maharaj ji couldn’t hold back his tears in the last monologue of Tejas.”

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, cabinet ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Ashish Patel, Chaudhary Lakshminarayan, Dharampal Singh, Rakesh Sachan, Jitin Prasad, Sanjay Nishad, Gulab Devi, Jaiveer Singh, Dayashankar Singh, Dharamveer Prajapati, Rajni Tiwari, Brijesh Singh were present during the special screening of the movie.With agency input

