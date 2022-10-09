U.P. CM for dedicated isolation wards to curb communicable diseases

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked the officials concerned to increase Covid testing in the state and set up dedicated isolation wards in medical colleges and district hospitals and ensure proper cleanliness to control communicable diseases.

Chairing a high-level review meeting here, Yogi said, “There is a need to increase testing even as Covid-19 remains in effective control. The spread of communicable diseases should be prevented in view of rain and festive season and proper control measures should be put in place.”

Instructing the officials to step up precautionary measures against diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya, the CM directed them to effectively implement the ongoing communicable disease control campaign in the state.

He further directed the health and home departments to improve the public address system. Expressing concern over the untimely rain in the state, he said there should not be waterlogging anywhere in the state. Relief material should be distributed in all flood-affected areas through public representatives, he added. “Concerned ministers and officers should conduct an on-ground inspection of the flood-affected areas,” he was quoted as saying in a press statement issued by the state government.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state, Yogi said, “So far, a total of 39 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state, which is the highest in the country. Out of these, over 4.39 crore precaution doses have been given while the number of active patients in the state is 385.”

The CM further said more than 400 idols installed in different parts of the state during Navratri and Dussehra had not been immersed yet.

“Moreover, “Ravan Dahan” (burning of Ravan effigy) is also to be held at 35 places. Many events related to Valmiki Jayanti and Barawafat will be held in the state. In view of these events, the home department should remain extra vigilant to avoid any untoward incident,” the CM said.