Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. CM for dedicated isolation wards to curb communicable diseases

U.P. CM for dedicated isolation wards to curb communicable diseases

lucknow news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 11:45 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath instructs officials to increase Covid testing too; U.P. has 385 active Covid cases at present

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath was chairing a high-level review meeting on Sunday. (HT file)
U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath was chairing a high-level review meeting on Sunday. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked the officials concerned to increase Covid testing in the state and set up dedicated isolation wards in medical colleges and district hospitals and ensure proper cleanliness to control communicable diseases.

Chairing a high-level review meeting here, Yogi said, “There is a need to increase testing even as Covid-19 remains in effective control. The spread of communicable diseases should be prevented in view of rain and festive season and proper control measures should be put in place.”

Instructing the officials to step up precautionary measures against diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya, the CM directed them to effectively implement the ongoing communicable disease control campaign in the state.

He further directed the health and home departments to improve the public address system. Expressing concern over the untimely rain in the state, he said there should not be waterlogging anywhere in the state. Relief material should be distributed in all flood-affected areas through public representatives, he added. “Concerned ministers and officers should conduct an on-ground inspection of the flood-affected areas,” he was quoted as saying in a press statement issued by the state government.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state, Yogi said, “So far, a total of 39 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state, which is the highest in the country. Out of these, over 4.39 crore precaution doses have been given while the number of active patients in the state is 385.”

The CM further said more than 400 idols installed in different parts of the state during Navratri and Dussehra had not been immersed yet.

“Moreover, “Ravan Dahan” (burning of Ravan effigy) is also to be held at 35 places. Many events related to Valmiki Jayanti and Barawafat will be held in the state. In view of these events, the home department should remain extra vigilant to avoid any untoward incident,” the CM said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out