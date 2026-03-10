Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed law and order and administrative preparedness in view of upcoming festivals, examination for recruitment of sub-inspectors and other key events, and directed officials to maintain heightened vigilance and coordination across the state. UP CM reviews law and order ahead of festivals, calls for strict vigilance

In a statement issued by the state government on Tuesday, the chief minister said the period ahead was sensitive from the law and order perspective as Alvida Namaz will be observed on March 13, the sub-inspector and equivalent posts written examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will be held on March 14 and 15, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 19 and Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on March 20 or March 21.

"All officials must discharge their responsibilities with full alertness and ensure that all events are conducted peacefully and in a harmonious environment," he said, adding that anti-social activities would not be tolerated and no new traditions should be allowed during religious programmes.

The chief minister said more than 15.75 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the recruitment examination, which will be conducted in four shifts on March 14 and 15 at 1,090 centres across the state.

"No compromise can be made with the sanctity and confidentiality of the examination," he said, directing that sector and static magistrates remain deployed and the intelligence system remain fully alert.

He also instructed officials to ensure smooth traffic management, considering the large movement of candidates from different districts and said there should be no traffic congestion or disorder anywhere.

According to the statement, the chief minister directed that PRV-112 vehicles be deployed outside every examination centre and that continuous monitoring of social media be carried out to promptly counter rumours or misleading information.

Reviewing preparations for Navratri, Adityanath said adequate arrangements must be ensured for devotees' security, smooth darshan, drinking water, sanitation and crowd management at major Shakti Peeths including Devi Patan temple in Balrampur, Shakumbhari Devi temple in Saharanpur, Vindhyavasini Devi temple in Mirzapur and Lalita Devi temple in Sitapur.

He also noted that a large influx of devotees is expected in Ayodhya on March 27 on the occasion of Ram Navami and directed authorities to make necessary arrangements in advance.

The chief minister further reviewed preparedness with district magistrates and police chiefs of Mirzapur, Balrampur, Sitapur, Ayodhya, Mathura and Saharanpur, and noted that President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Ayodhya and Mathura on March 19, for which protocol arrangements must be ensured beforehand.

The statement said the chief minister also reviewed the availability of petrol and diesel in the state and was informed that supply and distribution remained normal with no shortage reported anywhere.

He directed officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure there is no inconvenience to the public and warned that strict action would be taken against hoarding or black marketing to prevent any artificial crisis or panic situation.

