UP CM suggests reopening schools from class 6 onwards in next 10 days

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked senior officials of the education department to consider reopening schools from Class 6 onwards, in the next 10 days in the state.

He ordered a fresh assessment of the overall Covid-19 situation so that a decision on allowing schools to resume offline classes for students of class 6 and onwards is taken in accordance with the Union government issued guidelines.

The unaided private schools’ association in the state expressed pleasure over the decision as they had recently urged the state government to allow reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8, followed by classes 1 to 5 and the primary sections.

The government had allowed reopening of schools from classes 9 to 12 from October 19. For the rest, online classes were recommended. The association had recently met deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and requested him to allow reopening of schools up to class 6, so that they could hold physical classes before the annual examinations.

Universities in the state have been asked to hold annual examinations in May, practical examinations in April and declare results by June 30, as per the fresh directives issued by the higher education department on Tuesday.

Additional chief secretary (higher education), Monika S Garg, said the odd semester examinations are to be conducted between February and March after the practical examinations in February.

The classes for the odd semester will begin in March, as per the new directives, and the new session will begin from July 10.