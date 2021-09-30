Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders FIRs against suspended policemen in Gorakhpur raid case
lucknow news

UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders FIRs against suspended policemen in Gorakhpur raid case

Calling it an ‘unfortunate’ incident, law minister Brajesh Pathak assured that the matter will be taken to a fast-track court.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:06 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has instructed that FIRs be filed against the six suspended policemen in the Gorakhpur raid case, in which a Kanpur based businessman died.

Also Read | Gorakhpur incident: Priyanka, Mayawati, Akhilesh attack Uttar Pradesh govt

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said the government has taken the matter seriously.

"It is an unfortunate incident. The government has taken the matter seriously. Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath instructed to file FIRs against the six suspended policemen and we will ensure strict action against them," said UP law minister.

He further said assured that the matter will be taken to a fast-track court.

"No one has the authority to take law in their own hands, be it a policeman or other persons in higher posts. The matter will be taken to a fast-track court. The government stands in support of the victim's family. We will listen to their demands," added Pathak.

RELATED STORIES

As per the post mortem report, businessman Manish Gupta sustained injuries on the face, head and several other parts of the body.

Gupta died during a raid conducted at a hotel in Gorakhpur on September 28.

Earlier, Kanpur District Magistrate Vishakh Aiyar had said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be meeting the victim's family members during his visit to Kanpur today.

An ex gratia of 10 lakh has been given to the family of the businessman. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yogi adityanth uttar pradesh police
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gorakhpur incident: Priyanka, Mayawati, Akhilesh attack Uttar Pradesh govt

LMC plans to charge licence fee from commercial vehicle operators

Post-Covid loneliness, depression pose a greater risk for elderly: Doctors

Yogi: Government working for development sans bias
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP