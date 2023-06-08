CM Yogi visits girl injuredin court attack

LUCKNOW: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the King George’s Medical University trauma centre on Thursday and met the 18-month-old girl who was injured in a shoot-out in court a day ago. The CM later met the constable who was injured in the same incident. (Pic for representation)

“Do you feel pain?” Yogi asked the toddler and as she reacted to the query he said, “Would you like to have a chocolate,” and handed over one to her.

The CM spent about 15-minutes talking to the little girl, her mother and doctors, inquiring about her health and medical facilities.

“The girl is stable and presently under observation. She still has a bullet inside her body which we will take out after planning, on the basis of her condition,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, head, trauma surgery at KGMU. “Free treatment is being provided to her. The chief minister has also assured her parents that she would be given the best treatment. He has asked the university to inform the government if anything is needed for the treatment,” Tiwari said.

The girl sustained a bullet injury as assailants gunned down gangster Sanjeev Jeeva in a court here on Wednesday.

“We are keeping close watch on her condition. At present she is stable but under continuous observation,” said Dr Yadvendra Dhir, paedictric trauma expert in the medical university, under whom the girl has been admitted.

The CM later met the constable who was injured in the same incident. He took stock of the medical facilities and interacted with the doctors.