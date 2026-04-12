Hathras , The management committee of Bagla Degree College here has accepted the voluntary retirement application submitted by Professor Rajnish Kumar, who was accused in a sexual exploitation case but was later acquitted by the court, the college said on Sunday.

UP college bars entry of professor acquitted in harassment case, accepts voluntary retirement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The committee has also barred him from entering the college premises, it said in a statement issued to the press, following a meeting it held on Saturday.

Professor Mahavir Chhonkar, a faculty member, said Kumar himself had sought voluntary retirement and submitted an application to this effect, which has been accepted by the management.

"The decision to prohibit his entry into the college was also taken in the same meeting and communicated through the press note," he said.

Kumar's counsel Virendra Chaudhary seconded that his client opted for voluntary retirement on his own, but objected to the decision to bar his entry into the college, terming it unjustified.

Chaudhary said they would review the committee's order and may approach the high court in the matter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On March 24, a local court here acquitted Kumar, who was accused of sexually exploiting female students on the pretext of helping them clear competitive examinations and secure jobs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On March 24, a local court here acquitted Kumar, who was accused of sexually exploiting female students on the pretext of helping them clear competitive examinations and secure jobs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Additional District Judge Mahendra Kumar passed the acquittal order, citing a lack of evidence and the failure of the alleged victims to corroborate their statements in court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional District Judge Mahendra Kumar passed the acquittal order, citing a lack of evidence and the failure of the alleged victims to corroborate their statements in court. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused, a geography professor, had faced allegations of sexually exploiting students, supported by purported photos and videos. However, during the trial, none of the witnesses or victims confirmed the allegations in court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused, a geography professor, had faced allegations of sexually exploiting students, supported by purported photos and videos. However, during the trial, none of the witnesses or victims confirmed the allegations in court. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said that although some witnesses and students were produced, only one complainant recorded a statement before a magistrate, and that no victim substantiated the sexual exploitation charges during court proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that although some witnesses and students were produced, only one complainant recorded a statement before a magistrate, and that no victim substantiated the sexual exploitation charges during court proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The court observed that the allegations against the professor could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt and did not rule out the possibility of fabricated evidence being presented with the intent to implicate him.

The case had come to light after a student wrote to the women's commission on March 6, 2025. Following a preliminary inquiry, police had registered a case and arrested the accused from Prayagraj, after he had gone absconding.

A chargesheet was subsequently filed in court, and Kumar was out on bail during the trial.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

high court hathras See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON