UP Cong chief Ajay Rai files papers from Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Friday. “Inflation and unemployment are on the rise. The present government has failed to check inflation and increasing unemployment,” Rai alleged later. UPCC chief Ajay Rai reached collectorate riding a bicycle. (HT photo)

“These problems will come to an end when the government is changed. I filed my nomination with a resolve to change the government,” he said. Rai was accompanied by supporters in large numbers from Benia Bagh to collectorate.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier, he offered prayers at several temples, including Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav. Rai also took blessings of parents of Army personnel Ramesh Yadav who was killed in Pulwama attack in 2019. Rai then reached Benia Bagh park. From there, he rode a bicycle to collectorate where tight security arrangements were made.

8 in fray so far

A total of eight candidates, including four on Friday, have so far filed their nominations from the high profile Varanasi seat that PM Narendra Modi represents in Lok Sabha.

The four candidates who filed their papers on Friday include Ajay Rai of Congress, Athar Jamal Lari of Bahujan Samaj Party, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, an independent, and Awachitrao Shamrao Sayam of Janseva Gondwana Party.

Last day for filing the nomination from the seat in May 14. Varanasi will go to the polls in the seventh and last phase on June 1.