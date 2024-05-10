 UP Cong chief Ajay Rai files papers from Varanasi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP Cong chief Ajay Rai files papers from Varanasi

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 11, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai files nomination in Varanasi, criticizes government on inflation and unemployment. Eight candidates in fray so far.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Friday. “Inflation and unemployment are on the rise. The present government has failed to check inflation and increasing unemployment,” Rai alleged later.

UPCC chief Ajay Rai reached collectorate riding a bicycle. (HT photo)
UPCC chief Ajay Rai reached collectorate riding a bicycle. (HT photo)

“These problems will come to an end when the government is changed. I filed my nomination with a resolve to change the government,” he said. Rai was accompanied by supporters in large numbers from Benia Bagh to collectorate.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier, he offered prayers at several temples, including Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav. Rai also took blessings of parents of Army personnel Ramesh Yadav who was killed in Pulwama attack in 2019. Rai then reached Benia Bagh park. From there, he rode a bicycle to collectorate where tight security arrangements were made.

8 in fray so far

A total of eight candidates, including four on Friday, have so far filed their nominations from the high profile Varanasi seat that PM Narendra Modi represents in Lok Sabha.

The four candidates who filed their papers on Friday include Ajay Rai of Congress, Athar Jamal Lari of Bahujan Samaj Party, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, an independent, and Awachitrao Shamrao Sayam of Janseva Gondwana Party.

Last day for filing the nomination from the seat in May 14. Varanasi will go to the polls in the seventh and last phase on June 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / UP Cong chief Ajay Rai files papers from Varanasi

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On