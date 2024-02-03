U.P. Cong gets ready for Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh from Chandauli on February 14, according to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson CP Rai. Senior leader and former MP PL Punia is the convenor of the Yatra. (Pic for representation)

Rai said state party president Ajay Rai presided over a party meeting convened to step up preparations to welcome the Yatra. He said the Yatra would cover Varanasi, Bhadohi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra before leaving for Rajasthan.

Senior leader and former MP PL Punia is the convenor of the Yatra while Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ is the co-convenor of the Yatra.