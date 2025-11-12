UP Cong to launch Samvidhaan Samman Sammelan ahead of panchayat polls

Focusing on the upcoming panchayat elections, the Uttar Pradesh Congress will launch “Samvidhaan Samman Sammelan” meetings in rural pockets of the state with constitution and rights of OBC and Dalits as key topics. Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend some of these meetings. Congress meeting in progress at party office in Lucknow on Wednesday (HT Photo)

“The Swabhimaan Sammelan will begin on November 26, the Constitution Day, in honour of Babasaheb (BR Ambedkar). We will hold discussions with a copy of the constitution kept in between people to make them aware about what the constitution has given to people that is being denied by the government,” said Anil Jaihind, chairman, OBC department, All India Congress Committee, addressing mediapersons on Wednesday.

“Rahul participated in such meetings in Bihar and it changed the scenario on ground. He will come to Uttar Pradesh too,” said Jaihind.

The event will be conducted by the Congress Backward Classes Department and Scheduled Castes Department.

The issues to be discussed include atrocities on OBCs, backwards and dalits, and privatisation. “The constitution is a power that protects dalits and backwards but the Sangh and BJP is attacking it and constitutional organisations,” said Jaihind.

During the day Uttar Pradesh OBC Advisory Council and the state’s OBC organisational meeting chaired by Manoj Yadav, chairman, OBC department, was held.

“It has been decided to run a state-wide “Vote Chor-Gaddi Chhod” campaign against the BJP government and the Election Commission, which are involved in vote theft. Also a movement against privatisation,” said Manoj Yadav.

“We will highlight the schemes made available to them during the Congress government, and what the BJP government has taken away from them. This programme will prove to be a milestone on the path to victory in the 2027 elections,” said Jaihind.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, chairman of the All India Congress Committee Scheduled Castes/Tribes department, addressing the press, said that Rahul Gandhi’s speech at the Constitution Samman Sammelan in Lucknow, highlighting the rights of 90% of backward, Dalit, tribal, and minority communities, had transformed the nation’s atmosphere, resulting in the All India Alliance winning several seats in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the meeting, Tanuj Punia, MP, Chairman of the Scheduled Castes Department of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, said embracing the ideals of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Congress has strengthened this country’s democracy on the foundation of social justice, equality, and brotherhood.