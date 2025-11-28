UP Congress chief demands extension of SIR deadline

Uttar Pradesh Congress on Thursday took out a protest march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state even as it demanded a judicial probe into the deaths of BLOs and other government staff who were engaged in the SIR work. The Congress also demanded extension of SIR deadline keeping in view the population of Uttar Pradesh. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai at the house of SIR supervisor Sudhir Kumar in Fatehpur. (Sourced)

Youth Congress workers took out the march from the party office but were detained by police before reaching the office of UP chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa. “The BLOs and other government staff are being pressured to strike out names of voters on the basis of their caste/religion. This has led to suicide or deaths due to heart attacks or haemorrhage,” UP Congress chief Ajay Rai alleged in a letter to Rinwa.

Citing cases of deaths from Bareilly, Gonda, Lucknow, Deoria and Fatehpur, Rai alleged, “The BLOs and other staff are being threatened if they do not follow orders, against the law, they will face consequences, including probe, FIR, police atrocity and departmental inquiry. This needs your attention.”

“The election commission should use its special powers to get a judicial probe conducted and also cases be lodged against the officials who have mounted pressure on the BLOs for unjust work,” he demanded.

The Congress leader said keeping in view the population of Uttar Pradesh and its geographical size, the SIR deadline of December 4 should be extended so that voters are not left out and glitches hindering the process are rectified.