In Prayagraj, U.P. deputy CM Maurya launches 347 projects worth 52 cr

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath understand the sufferings of the poor. He said the poor and the backward are being taken care of in every welfare scheme so that they can develop and progress while joining the mainstream. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at an event in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT photo)

Speaking at the workshop of the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister/Chief Minister Housing Schemes at Parade Ground in Prayagraj, Maurya said the PM and the CM were dedicated to the progress of villages, poor, farmers, women and youth.

“Today, the poor are getting pucca houses, toilets, gas and electricity connections, free treatment up to ₹5 lakh through Ayushman card and all those necessary facilities which have improved their standard of living and they can contribute their bit to the development of the country,” he added.

Maurya said the house construction work was being done at a fast pace. He asked the district administration to speed up the work by running a campaign. He urged the women who were benefited from the housing schemes in the workshop that they should join self-help groups. “Self-help groups get money at very low interest so that their members can start their own work and become self-sufficient,” he said.

The deputy CM said the central and state governments were determined to making women self-reliant. “Through Amrit Sarovar Yojana, ponds are being renovated, beautified and tree plantation is being done in every village,” he said. He asked villagers to contribute to cleanliness around the ponds, their conservation because every drop of water is very precious.

On the occasion, the deputy CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones by pressing the button of 347 projects worth around ₹52 crore to be implemented by rural development department.

During the event, Maurya the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. They included 30 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural) and 20 beneficiaries of Chief Minister Awas Yojana who were handed over the keys of their houses.

Cheques were also given to women of three self-help groups besides devices to five Bank Correspondent Sakhis. He also feted three BC Sakhis, six village heads, 10 village development officers and two block development officers by awarding them certificates for doing excellent work.

Maurya released a booklet named “Gramya”. A documentary on village development schemes was also screened. Phulpur MP Keshari Devi Patel, Bhadohi MP Ramesh Bind, Prayagraj mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani along with MLA Allahabad North Harshvardhan Bajpai, MLA Bara Vachaspati, MLA Phaphamau Guru Prasad Maurya and MLC Surendra Chaudhary were also present.