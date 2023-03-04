U.P.: Details of bank accounts, properties of Atiq’s aides under scanner

As part of the ongoing crackdown on Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his aides, officials are now also scanning their bank and property details. Lekhpals (revenue clerks) have been asked to provide details of properties of around a dozen people related to Atiq following which further action will be taken, officials aware of the development said. The Prayagraj administration has asked different banks to provide details of their bank accounts. (For Representation)

The officials have identified over 20 properties of around a dozen associates of Atiq Ahmad. It is alleged that they provided financial support to Atiq and his kin in some way or the other. The administration is now unearthing details of their properties and cash besides their sources of income.

On Friday, the district administration asked officials of different banks to provide details of their bank accounts. It will be checked how much cash was transferred and from where. Each and every transaction will be scanned properly. It will be checked through bank transactions if they were connected to Atiq or his gang members and if they had helped him and his kin, said a senior official aware of the matter.

Meanwhile, through details of property records at tehsil, officials will check when and where Atiq’s associates purchased or sold lands besides their exact cost, said another official while confirming the move. The officials said all details of suspects and those connected to Atiq’s gang were being verified.