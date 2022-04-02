UP DGP directs prompt action on ‘alerts’ to avert suicides
UP director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel on Saturday directed police to take prompt action on social media posts about ‘negative thoughts’ that could lead to suicide by people, mainly students.
According to a press note, shared by the DGP’s Lucknow headquarters, the state police have averted two suicides in Prayagraj after detecting two such posts on social media.
The press release says the DGP directed all field officers to take instant action after getting alerts about ‘negative thoughts’, like committing suicide, by people.
The directives have been issued keeping in mind the ongoing board examinations and results of internal examinations of schools declared recently.
The UP police’s social media monitoring centre has geared up for issuing such alerts following the DGP’s directive.
The press note further stated that Facebook and Instagram are continuously monitoring such posts through its US-based social media monitoring cell and send alerts to the UP police’s social media monitoring centre through e-mails and calls.
In an incident reported on Saturday, a Class 11 student posted a tweet stating that everything was online due to Covid-19 related restrictions and suddenly the examination was conducted offline following which he could not perform well. The student expressed ‘negative feelings’ that he was left with no other option but to commit suicide.
Reacting on the student’s tweet, the state police immediately responded and counseled him through a reply on twitter by making him realise that his life was much precious than any school examination. Besides, superintendent of police (SP), trans-Yamuna met the student by tracing him through his mobile number and advised him to focus on studies as one school exam could not decide about his entire life.
Similarly, a suicide attempt by a man was averted in March after police got an alert about it at 12.30 am. In this case, the man was troubled due to family issues and was having ‘negative thoughts’ with plan to end his life. The police immediately reached him by tracing his mobile location and counseled him against attempting suicide, the press note said.
HAT set to resume 183-year-old ‘iftaar’ tradition after Covid break
After a break of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Hussainabad and Allied Trust is all set to resume its 183-year-old tradition of distributing 'iftaar' among 1,350 'rozedaars' during the holy month of Ramzan. 'Iftaar' is the meal taken by Muslims at sundown to break the daily fast during Ramzan and 'rozedaars' are the people who fast. “It was for the first time that 'iftaar' was not distributed in mosques,” an official said.
What is the ‘40% Commission’ charge against Bommai govt
During his two-day visit to Karnataka, Congress minister Rahul Gandhi gave the '40% commission minister' remark, saying that the Karnataka government is 'the most corrupt'. What is the '40% commission' allegation? The 40% commission remark was in reference to the allegations made by the Karnataka State Contractors Association that government officials, Karnataka BJP MLAs, and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa demand 40% commission or bribe from contractors for every project.
Navratri: After two years, devotees throng temples in Ayodhya
After two years, temples in Ayodhya witnessed a huge turnout of devotees on the first day of Navratri on Saturday with Covid-19 cases ebbing. There were no large-scale Navratri celebrations in Ayodhya in 2020 and 2021 due to the state government's Covid -19 restrictions. The nine-day Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri dedicated to nine forms of goddess Durga began on Saturday and will end on April 10.
MCOCA charges dropped against Chhota Rajan in 1999 murder case
Mumbai: Twenty three years after the murder of an alleged member of the Dawood gang, Anil Sharma, the special court has held that the key accused gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan cannot be prosecuted under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for want of prosecution sanction. The special MCOCA court has dropped stringent charges against the Rajan gang and transferred the case to the regular court for trial.
Uttar Pradesh successful in eradicating encephalitis: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government has been successful in “eradicating” encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the launch of a campaign aimed at controlling communicable diseases in Siddharthnagar. Yogi Adityanath said encephalitis used to be a “curse” for eastern Uttar Pradesh. “We have been successful in eradicating it (encephalitis) completely. Our forefathers used to say that prevention is more important than cure,” Yogi Adityanath added.
