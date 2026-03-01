UP faces 45% green fodder shortage for its livestock, measures underway to fix it

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh is facing a serious shortage of green fodder for its livestock, forcing policymakers to plan a strategy to overcome the deficit that threatens livestock productivity and the rural dairy economy. Against this backdrop, a task force headed by chief secretary SP Goyal has been meeting periodically to deliberate on corrective measures. (Pic for representation)

Of the state’s total agricultural area of about 166.84 lakh hectares, barely 2.41 lakh hectares, less than 1.5%, is currently under green fodder cultivation. Even within this limited area, crop concentration remains skewed: sugarcane alone occupies nearly 1.03 lakh hectares, accounting for over 80% of land earmarked for green fodder.

“The imbalance has resulted in a 45% deficit in green fodder, while dry fodder availability remains marginally surplus at around 3%,” director (animal husbandry) Mem Pal Singh revealed, adding, “The shortfall has direct implications for milk productivity, cattle health and the rising cost of livestock maintenance, particularly in rural areas.”

Against this backdrop, a task force headed by chief secretary SP Goyal has been meeting periodically to deliberate on corrective measures. A recent meeting brought together officials from agriculture, horticulture, revenue, animal husbandry departments and many other departments, along with experts who joined through video conferencing from within and outside the state.

According to Singh, one of the major challenges has been the loss of traditional grazing and meadow land. “Around 65,000 hectares of meadow land had been encroached upon over the years. Nearly 50,000 hectares has now been freed and green fodder cultivation has already begun on about 6,000 hectares of this reclaimed land,” he said.

He said the state is now looking to directly link fodder production with cattle demand. “More than 7,000 cow shelters housing over 12 lakh stray cattle are proposed to be mapped with nearby fields growing green fodder, so that feed supply becomes local, reliable and cost-effective,” he added.

Officials said the task force had also agreed to move beyond a purely government-driven approach. Farmer producer organisations (FPOs), non-governmental organisations and local youths are to be encouraged to take up green fodder cultivation, with the government providing quality seeds, technical guidance and extension support. The fodder produced can then be sold to farmers, dairy units and cow shelters.

Experts attending the meeting underlined the need to diversify fodder crops, promote silage-making and make better use of crop residues such as wheat straw, paddy stubble and maize stalks, instead of allowing them to go to waste or be burnt.

While the measures under discussion are ambitious, officials acknowledge that bridging the green fodder gap will require sustained implementation on the ground, especially at a time when livestock feed costs are rising and dairy margins remain under pressure. “The departments concerned are supposed to present concrete plans in the next meeting,” Singh said.