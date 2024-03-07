U.P. farmers to get seeds, gypsum through POS

Lucknow: Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi inaugurated a new system on Wednesday, aiming to distribute subsidised seeds and gypsum to farmers through the Point of Sale (POS) devices at the government’s agricultural seed warehouses. Shahi said that approximately seven lakh quintals of seeds were distributed annually to farmers in the state for the Kharif and Rabi seasons. (Pic for representation)

In addition, about 15 to 20,000 metric tonnes of gypsum were also provided to farmers at 75% subsidy.

“Considering the challenges faced by the state’s farmers, the government has decided to make subsidies available to registered farmers on the agriculture department’s Darshan Portal while purchasing seeds and gypsum from government agricultural seed warehouses,” he said.

“An agreement has been signed with the Bank of Baroda for this purpose, facilitating the use of Point-of-Sale machines for digital distribution of agricultural investments,” he added.

Devesh Chaturvedi, additional chief secretary, agriculture, mentioned that previously, farmers had to purchase agricultural inputs from the government agricultural seed warehouses by paying the full amount and the subsidy amount was later credited to their bank accounts via DBT.

“However, due to various reasons, farmers faced difficulties in receiving subsidies on time. The new system, with the assistance of the Bank of Baroda, now utilizes digital means through Point-of-Sale machines for the distribution of agricultural investments across all government agricultural seed warehouses,” he said.