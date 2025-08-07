UP finance minister opens dev projects undertaken in Lucknow at Rajnath’s behest

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday highlighted development projects undertaken in the state capital due to efforts of Lucknow MP and defence minister Rajnath Singh. Khanna inaugurated various roads and development projects worth ₹4.29 crore undertaken by the public works department in Lucknow West assembly constituency. He also inaugurated eight road repairing and construction works at an event organised in Rajajipuram. UP finance minister Suresh Khanna (centre) inaugurating development projects in Lucknow on August 7. (Sourced)

Others present on the occasion included BJP leader and chairman, FICCI Uttar Pradesh, Neeraj Singh, district BJP president Anand Dwivedi, MLC Mukesh Sharma and Anjani Srivastava. Addressing the gathering, Khanna highlighted that numerous development projects have been undertaken in Lucknow due to the efforts of Rajnath Singh.

Neeraj Singh said due to the efforts of the defence minister, a community centre is being built in five assembly constituencies at a cost of ₹38 crore from CSR funds. He said 23 roads were constructed last year with a budget of ₹2.17 crore from the MP fund.

Under the CM’s contingency plan, 177 projects have been proposed with a budget of approximately ₹4,597 lakh ( ₹45.97 crore), including several construction projects in West assembly. Prominent among those present on the occasion included Diwakar Tripathi, Pushkar Shukla, Jaya Shukla, UN Pandey, Satyendra Singh and Vimal Chaudhary along with party workers in large numbers.

Prominent development projects in Lucknow

Lucknow Metro: A rapid transit system that started operations in September 2017, with an estimated cost of $2 billion.

Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor: A mega project with an estimated cost of ₹1.21 lakh crore, aiming to connect Delhi with Varanasi.

Ken-Betwa river link project: A river-linking project aimed at promoting irrigation in drought-prone regions of Bundelkhand.

Upgradation of Alamnagar railway station to a satellite station renamed Budheshwar Dham.

Approval of the West-East Metro rail corridor project, expected to commence soon

Construction of the Para railway overbridge and proposal for several other overbridges, including Dubagga Haider canal overbridge, to improve traffic flow and convenience for citizens.