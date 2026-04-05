Bareilly , Five people were killed, and three others, including two children, were injured when an SUV hit a motorcycle from behind, and then crashed into a tanker parked on the roadside on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway here on Sunday, police said. UP: Five killed, 3 injured after SUV collides with motorcycle, crashes into tanker in Bareilly

Superintendent of Police Manush Pareek said that on Sunday afternoon, near Pardholi village, under the CB Ganj police station area of Bareilly city.

A speeding Bolero travelling from the direction of Lucknow rammed into a motorcycle moving ahead of it, lost control, and crashed into the rear of a tanker parked along the roadside.

He said that the accident was so horrific that the front section of the Bolero and the motorcycle were completely mangled.

The deceased have been identified as Sikandar Kumar , Manmohan , and an unidentified individual - all occupants of the Bolero, along with motorcyclists Shamsad and Mumtaz . They all died on the spot, the SP said.

Pareek added that the driver of the SUV and two children have suffered injuries.

SHO of CB Ganj police station Pradeep Kumar Chaturvedi said that the injured have been rushed to a hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the negligence of the Bolero's driver, specifically the excessive speeding, is the primary cause of the accident.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and further legal action is underway.

According to eyewitnesses, the Bolero was travelling at a very high speed, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Hearing the victims scream, the locals immediately commenced rescue operations and alerted the police.

Upon arriving at the spot of the accident, the police sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.