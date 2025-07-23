UP gears up for tourism overhaul: Services, jobs, heritage in focus

LUCKNOW The UP tourism department on Wednesday announced a series of public-focused reforms aimed at boosting tourism, creating local employment and preserving cultural heritage, during a high-level departmental review meeting held at Paryatan Bhawan here. Now, tourist places would be better maintained and have more local homestay options with enriched cultural experiences. (Pic for representation)

At the heart of the new directives is the urgent push to fill long-pending vacancies across the tourism and culture department, especially at the district level, which has impacted service delivery to citizens and tourists alike. Officials were instructed to fill pending vacancies immediately — through outsourcing if necessary — to ensure smoother operations in local tourism offices.

“Citizens of UP will soon feel a shift towards a more accessible, community-centred and accountable tourism ecosystem. As the state readies to revise its policies and rejuvenate its institutions, public benefit remains the central theme — from more jobs and better services to a stronger connection with UP’s diverse cultural identity,” said minister of tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh during the meeting.

He emphasized that the state’s 2022 tourism policy will be reframed, drawing best practices from other Indian states, to reflect current needs and public expectations.

Officials were warned against delays or negligence in implementing public projects.

Local jobs, local culture

Recognising the untapped potential of rural and tribal regions, officials agreed that homestays be introduced in villages showcasing the unique Tharu tribe culture. This initiative aims to provide employment and income for rural families, while giving tourists an authentic cultural experience.

The officials stressed over the importance of developing eco-tourism, calling for a long-term plan to create sustainable destinations that support local ecosystems and economies. The Ganga Gram initiative, which focuses on villages along the sacred river, will be fast-tracked, with all relevant data to be submitted to headquarters promptly.

Bringing the world to UP

On the international front, officials proposed a strategic outreach campaign to attract foreign tourists, especially from Buddhist countries. The ministry will seek coordination with Indian embassies abroad and request support from the ministry of external affairs to organize roadshows and cultural exchange programmes, building UP’s image as a spiritual and cultural hub.

Protecting heritage, reviving assets

To strengthen historical awareness and educational tourism, officials agreed for installation of informative plaques at heritage sites and historical documentation of each location. The progress on various infrastructure projects was also reviewed, including guest houses and tourism units and emphasized turning loss-making properties into viable assets through public-private partnerships (PPP), where necessary.

Illegal encroachments on departmental lands will be removed in coordination with local administrations, and those spaces will be utilized for public-benefit projects, they added.

Culture dept under scanner

The culture department came under close scrutiny, as the minister expressed dissatisfaction over slow implementation of previous directives. He reviewed recruitment processes, procurement of statues and performance of cultural academies and institutions. The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting the state’s rich artistic legacy while ensuring better governance and transparency.

Two new MoUs were also signed during the meeting, indicating ongoing collaborations and future partnerships.

The meeting was attended by principal secretary Mukesh Kumar Meshram, special secretary Isha Priya (tourism), special secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh (culture), among others.