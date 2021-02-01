'UP government making false job claim': State AAP student’s wing chief
- AAP's student's wing chief Vanshraj Dubey said that an RTI application was filed on January 25 in this regard.
Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to mislead people by making a false claim of providing 3.75 lakh government jobs to youths of the state in nearly four years time.
Addressing a press conference in the state capital on Monday, CYSS state chief Vanshraj Dubey said that to find out the truth, an RTI application was filed on January 25 in the appointments and personnel department.
“In its reply, the department said there’s no record available in the department about the number of government jobs made available to the youths,” Dubey said.
Also read: Budget 2021 -'We have spent and we have spent', says Nirmala Sitharaman
He said it was shocking that at a time when chief minister Yogi Adityanath is claiming that his government has given jobs to 3.75 lakh youths “in a partial and a transparent manner,” the RTI reply said there’s no record on the subject.
Dubey said he fears now the youth of the state may have to do something like what the farmers are doing on Delhi’s borders to register their protest against the government's false claim.
Dubey further alleged that by organising investors’ summits and signing MoUs with multiple companies, the state government claimed that it will bring investment to the tune of thousands of crore rupees. He alleged that instead, the government spent several crore rupees from the state exchequer without much return.
Chief spokesperson of AAP, UP, Vaibhav Maheshwari also took potshots at the “central government’s anti-farmer policy.”
