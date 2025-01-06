UP government mandates registration of MNREGA workers

LUCKNOW In a major push to social and economic security for workers, the UP government has mandated the registration of MNREGA workers on the Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCW) portal. A statewide campaign is underway to register all job card holders under this initiative, ensuring no worker is left out of the benefits provided by the board’s schemes, a government spokesman said here on Monday. Over 1.29 lakh workers have already been registered in fiscal 2024-25. (Pic for representation)

Over 1.29 lakh workers have already been registered in fiscal 2024-25, with district-level officers directed to expedite the process. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to eliminate negligence in the registration drive and hold regular review meetings to track progress.

“This initiative not only provides workers direct access to benefits, but also enhances their quality of life and social security,” a spokesperson said.

The schemes under the BOCW Board aim to empower workers through financial aid, education support, and healthcare initiatives. Key programs include the maternity, shishu, and Balika Madad Yojana, Kanya Vivaah Sahayata Yojana, and Sant Ravidas Shiksha Protsahan Yojana, which provide health, marriage, and education assistance, respectively.

Additionally, workers and their families benefit from schemes like the Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya Yojana for residential education, the Nirman Kamgar Death and Disability Assistance Scheme, and the Mahatma Gandhi Pension Scheme for financial aid and pensions. Special provisions for disaster relief and critical illness treatment are also in place.