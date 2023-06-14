Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Amid heat, govt directs UPSRTC to repair AC buses by June 15

Amid heat, govt directs UPSRTC to repair AC buses by June 15

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 14, 2023 07:09 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has been instructed by the state government to improve maintenance and repair of buses, especially AC buses, to ensure safe and comfortable journeys of passengers amid the scorching heat prevailing in the state.

The state government has instructed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to improve maintenance and repair of buses, especially AC buses, to ensure safe and comfortable journeys of passengers amid the scorching heat prevailing in the state, minister of state for transport (independent charge) Daya Shankar Singh said on Wednesday.

The UPSRTC officials on June 14 paid a field visit to inspect the condition of buses. (HT file)
The UPSRTC has also been told to keep an eye on the safety and cleanliness of passengers. “The government has directed service managers and assistant regional managers to solve the issues by June 15,” he said.

The minister said that in view of the weather conditions, instructions had been given for proper maintenance of A/C equipment, fixing of curtains and keeping passengers coaches in an airtight state.

“Additionally, the government’s emphasis is on special arrangements for the cleaning of air-conditioners,” he said. The UPSRTC officials on Wednesday paid a field visit to inspect the condition of buses on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The CM directed officials to ensure that the passengers were not affected by the hot weather conditions due to non-sealing of coach fans, curtains and emergency doors.

