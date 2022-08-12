U.P. government reaches out to digital content creators to promote tourist destinations

The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government has reached out to YouTubers, bloggers and social media influencers in a bid to put tourist destinations of the state on the international stage.

The U.P. government is contacting these social media influencers of all countries through their embassies in New Delhi.

The state tourism department has decided to invite digital content creators from all over the world to shoot videos and write travel blogs on various tourist places in the state.

The department has already held a meeting in this regard with representatives of France on August 9 last.

“We will hold our next meeting with Lebanese officials. We are preparing to send letters to embassies of all the countries in India. Our aim is to invite content creators from all over the world to Uttar Pradesh and create content on tourist places of the state in their own languages,” said Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary, department of tourism.

This will go a long way in attracting the tourists of various countries to Uttar Pradesh, he added.

TRIAL RUNS CONDUCTED

The tourism department has already conducted trial runs from March to July this year with 19 well-known digital content creators of the country.

BUNDELKHAND TO BE IN FOCUS

Agra, Varanasi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Lucknow are the first choice of tourists visiting the state.

But in the proposed new tourism policy of the state government, Bundelkhand will be in focus as part of the policy to highlight unexplored tourist destinations of the state.

FAMILIARISATION TOURS

The tourism department will organise regular FAM (familiarisation) tours of the state.

The details of these trips will also be published on the tourism calendar and social media platforms.

FAM tours will involve tour operators, travel agents, journalists, photographers, travel writers, bloggers and social media influencers and stakeholders from the tourism sector. There will be a special emphasis on content customised for the target source markets. An annual event for bloggers and travel writers will also be organised.

REGISTRATION OF DIGITAL CONTENT CREATORS

The tourism department will also register digital content creators, including travel writers, bloggers, vloggers and social media influencers. YouTubers, with at least one lakh subscribers and travel bloggers and social media influencers with good reach, can contact the state tourism department.

FAVOURITE DESTINATIONS

During the trial run from March to July, digital content creators showed interest in Varanasi, Agra, Mathura-Vrindavan, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur Sikri, Dudhwa National Park and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi tops the list for content creators.

In addition, digital content creators have shown interest in creating videos and blogs on Kalinjar Fort, Chambal Safari, Jhansi Fort, Barua Sagar Fort, Chunar Fort, Chandauli, Mirzapur Waterfalls and Sarnath in Varanasi.

