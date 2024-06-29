UP government set to launch awareness campaign to promote solar rooftop under PM Surya Ghar Yojana

The Yogi Adityanath government is set to launch a large-scale awareness campaign to promote the ‘PM Surya Ghar Yojana’, a solar rooftop subsidy scheme, in Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur. A budget of ₹ 2 crore has been allocated for the two-month-long campaign, and the process of appointing a firm to manage and execute the campaign has commenced. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The new initiative will add to the state’s ongoing programmes and schemes to boost generation and use of solar energy through raising awareness.

“The campaign will be based on the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) module. In line with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA) has begun implementing the action plan,” a government spokesman said here on Wednesday.

A budget of ₹2 crore has been allocated for the two-month-long campaign, and the process of appointing a firm to manage and execute the campaign has commenced.

Initially, the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) will run the campaign in three major cities, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur, to increase public awareness and acceptance of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana and boost the number of beneficiaries under this scheme.

To achieve this goal and to reach more people, large-scale IMC activities will be conducted. These activities will include displaying banners, installing billboards at strategic locations, setting up booth camps, and distributing pamphlets during events and activities in universities, colleges, and schools.

“UPNEDA is targeting promotion through various mediums such as radio and newspaper advertisements in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi. Banners, standees, billboards, and booth camps will be set up at key strategic locations with high footfall, such as Vikas Bhawan, DISCOM billing offices, divisional offices, substations, and municipal corporations as part of the exercise,” the spokesman said.

Awareness will be spread through programs at the Chamber of Commerce, Bar Association, Red Cross, and CA Societies. Campaigns will also be conducted in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Ayodhya University, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, and other well-known colleges and schools, with the involvement of professors, teachers, staff, and students.

Furthermore, three solar energy-enabled mobile vehicles (Surya Rath) will be showcased at key locations in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi respectively.